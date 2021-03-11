BLOCKv Trading Up 15.8% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $16.07 million and $359,482.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00702152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00066332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00033135 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

VEE is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

