Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the February 11th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLRI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,567. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Glori Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

