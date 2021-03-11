Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the February 11th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GLRI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,567. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Glori Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Glori Energy
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.