Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Disco alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSCSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

DSCSY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. Disco has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $81.85.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Disco (DSCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.