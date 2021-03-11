Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $40.12. 458,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,853. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $518,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,708 shares of company stock worth $7,210,162. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

