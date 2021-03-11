Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Up 6.7%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) was up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.51 and last traded at $135.60. Approximately 601,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 691,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.43 and its 200 day moving average is $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 18.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Proto Labs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

