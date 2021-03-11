Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Up 6.7%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) was up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.51 and last traded at $135.60. Approximately 601,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 691,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.12.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.43 and its 200 day moving average is $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.96.
In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 18.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Proto Labs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.
About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
