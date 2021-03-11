Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DSKE. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Daseke stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 475,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Daseke has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 840,042 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 191,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 146.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 180,918 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 133,045 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

