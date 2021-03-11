Dent Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $187.26 million and $16.54 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,308,594,594 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

