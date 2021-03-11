NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Up 7%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price was up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.16 and last traded at $138.16. Approximately 938,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 755,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.13.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.
The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 727.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37.
In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 791.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
