NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Up 7%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price was up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.16 and last traded at $138.16. Approximately 938,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 755,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 727.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 791.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

