Advisory Services Network LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $33,135,471. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $589.48 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $625.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.