Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.