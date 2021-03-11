Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 274 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,270.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,576,000 after purchasing an additional 966,163 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

AOM opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

