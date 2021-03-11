Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 61,247 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 61,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Integra LifeSciences worth $43,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $522,796. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IART stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

