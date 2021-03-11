Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $45,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.51. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

