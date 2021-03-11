Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Carvana worth $49,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.62, for a total transaction of $387,081.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,509 shares of company stock worth $236,058,481 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

CVNA opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

