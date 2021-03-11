Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,566,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $46,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

