AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 287.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $47,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9,338.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,272 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 634,845 shares during the period. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $24,455,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 399,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.38 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.