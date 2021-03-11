Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stepan were worth $50,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stepan by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

SCL opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.34.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

