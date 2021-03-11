Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $50,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Popular stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

