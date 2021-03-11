Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $174,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3,095.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.46 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

