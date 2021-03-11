Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 862,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,227,357.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

