American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Up 11.9%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 421,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 474,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $148,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.