Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Up 12.7%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) was up 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 19,768,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 28,661,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APHA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Get Aphria alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Aphria’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aphria by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth $15,807,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aphria by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 601,596 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aphria by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.