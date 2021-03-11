Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Trading 12.2% Higher

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares traded up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.59. 7,291,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 12,385,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

