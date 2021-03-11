Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 11.7% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $38.84. 10,737,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 4,726,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Several analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $194,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,214 shares of company stock worth $34,483,233 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 80.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 29.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invitae by 135.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

