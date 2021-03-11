Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.90.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

