NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 104.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NYSE:NREF opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.