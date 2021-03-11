SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period. SITE Centers also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.04.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 889,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.