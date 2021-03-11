SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period. SITE Centers also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.
NYSE SITC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.04.
In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 889,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
See Also: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.