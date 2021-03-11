Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

