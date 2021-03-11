ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

ARR opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $104,889.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares in the company, valued at $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

