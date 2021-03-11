Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of MPC opened at $55.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

