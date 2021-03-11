Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Short Interest Update

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the February 11th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGDXQ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,640. Response Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Response Genetics
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Response Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Response Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.