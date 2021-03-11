Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Short Interest Update

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the February 11th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGDXQ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,640. Response Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

