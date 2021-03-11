Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. 746,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,775,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.