Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Drops By 99.5%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 11th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,416,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMEV traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,013. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

