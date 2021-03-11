TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Up 6%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares rose 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 1,140,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,801,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

TMST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $529.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 72,706 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

