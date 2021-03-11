POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Trading 5.7% Higher

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $67.18. 381,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 187,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of POSCO by 36.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after acquiring an additional 225,318 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 31.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 95,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

