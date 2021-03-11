Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Trading Up 5.6%

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 125,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 80,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $128.26 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)
Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.
