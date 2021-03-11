Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Trading Up 5.6%

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 125,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 80,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $128.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 90,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.