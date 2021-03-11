Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $312,000 Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CoreCivic by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

