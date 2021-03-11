Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 17,863 Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after buying an additional 703,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,117,000 after buying an additional 252,126 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 76,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $799.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

