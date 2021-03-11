Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 17,863 Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Glatfelter by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 703,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,117,000 after purchasing an additional 252,126 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Glatfelter by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Glatfelter by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Glatfelter by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $799.96 million, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

