Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 154.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

