Dodge & Cox Sells 2,006,980 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,345,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,006,980 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.78% of American Express worth $1,734,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

