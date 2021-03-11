Aperture Investors LLC Invests $2.33 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 32.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 182,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $11.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.27. 351,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,441,847. The firm has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

