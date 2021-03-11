Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.34. 2,455,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,589,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $73.62.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

