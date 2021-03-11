Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce $191.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.90 million to $191.90 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $150.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $698.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $698.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $860.32 million, with estimates ranging from $849.67 million to $869.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

Shares of DT traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,379 shares of company stock worth $16,992,792. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.