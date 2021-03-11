Analysts Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

NYSE WSO traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.68. The company had a trading volume of 125,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,697. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.88. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $265.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.