Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.32

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.32 and last traded at $149.40, with a volume of 1726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.91.

A number of analysts have commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.82.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,080,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,509,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.