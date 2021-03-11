Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.38. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $105.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

