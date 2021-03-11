Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.38. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $105.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.