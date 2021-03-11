Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.40

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 2188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

