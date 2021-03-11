Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,032 shares of company stock worth $3,644,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

