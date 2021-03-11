Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AMC Networks by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

